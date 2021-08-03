See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in New Port Richey, FL
Dr. Vincent Passaro, OD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Vincent Passaro, OD

Optometry
4.2 (18)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Vincent Passaro, OD

Dr. Vincent Passaro, OD is an Optometrist in New Port Richey, FL. 

Dr. Passaro works at Passaro Eyecare Inc. in New Port Richey, FL with other offices in Hudson, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Optometrists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Monica Tadros, OD
Dr. Monica Tadros, OD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Crystal Hoffert, OD
Dr. Crystal Hoffert, OD
4.7 (39)
View Profile
Dr. Rachel Streeter, OD
Dr. Rachel Streeter, OD
5.0 (41)
View Profile

Dr. Passaro's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Passaro Eyecare Inc.
    6847 STATE ROAD 54, New Port Richey, FL 34653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 848-2020
  2. 2
    Passaro Eyecare Inc.
    13720 Little Rd, Hudson, FL 34667 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 848-2020

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Accommodative Insufficiency
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
Accommodative Insufficiency
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Accommodative Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bacterial Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Convergence Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Multifocal Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Rigid Gas Permeable Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Uveitis
Viral Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Davis Vision
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • Freedom Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Optimum HealthCare
    • Spectera
    • Superior Vision
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Passaro?

    Aug 03, 2021
    I have very poor vision, almost legally blind. Dr Pas saro did such a thorough job examining my eyes that I got the best fit for my contacts of my life! I wear monovision gas permeable lenses which lasts for a long time if you take care of them. He and his wife, who is also a doctor,are friendly and compassionate. If you need an exam they are great! The office is conveniently located by a Publix Not as fancy as some of the others I've been to but so efficiently run! Highly recommend them!
    Lisa O’Keefe — Aug 03, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Vincent Passaro, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Vincent Passaro, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Passaro to family and friends

    Dr. Passaro's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Passaro

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Vincent Passaro, OD.

    About Dr. Vincent Passaro, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750425948
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of South Florida
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vincent Passaro, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Passaro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Passaro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Passaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Passaro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Passaro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Passaro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Passaro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Vincent Passaro, OD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.