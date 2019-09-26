See All Psychologists in Pasadena, CA
Vincenzo Piccirillo

Psychology
4.2 (5)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Vincenzo Piccirillo is a Psychologist in Pasadena, CA. 

Vincenzo Piccirillo works at Pasadena Clinical Group A Psychology Corporation in Pasadena, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pasadena Clinical Group A Psychology Corporation
    595 E Colorado Blvd Ste 428, Pasadena, CA 91101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 354-6440
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 26, 2019
    My son (12 y.o.) was on medication for ADHD but it was not working. After about 2 years of taking him to therapy and battling to make sure he took his meds i got tired of his behavior and i asked our pediatrician for help. She referred us to Dr Vinnie and we tested him for different things. First, let me say that the fact that this person takes our insurance is a huge plus! (we have Medi-Cal). It turns out my son has some visual problems that was preventing him to be able to focus and thus get distracted. Once the eye doctor visited him, he was surprised how Dr Vinnie was able to catch it and not the psychiatrist. My son still has ADHD but the symptoms are much less intense, thank also to a specific type of glasses the he is wearing. And for the first time in his life he can study for about 1 hour without any distraction!!!!
    Rosa M. H. — Sep 26, 2019
    Photo: Vincenzo Piccirillo
    About Vincenzo Piccirillo

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275943078
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

