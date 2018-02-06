See All Family Doctors in Houston, TX
Vinh Vo, NP

Family Medicine
3.6 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Vinh Vo, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. 

Vinh Vo works at First Choice Family Clinic in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    First Choice Family Clinic
    11399 Veterans Memorial Dr Ste B, Houston, TX 77067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 953-3232
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
  • Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergies
Anxiety
Asthma
Allergies
Anxiety
Asthma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Addie Bogany in Houston,TX — Feb 06, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Vinh Vo, NP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Vietnamese
    NPI Number
    • 1164772570
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Vinh Vo, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Vinh Vo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Vinh Vo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Vinh Vo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Vinh Vo works at First Choice Family Clinic in Houston, TX. View the full address on Vinh Vo’s profile.

    Vinh Vo speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.

    13 patients have reviewed Vinh Vo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Vinh Vo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Vinh Vo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Vinh Vo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.