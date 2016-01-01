Vinodhini Kolandavelu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Vinodhini Kolandavelu, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Vinodhini Kolandavelu, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Salt Lake City, UT.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 30 N Medical Dr # 4R118, Salt Lake City, UT 84132 Directions
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Vinodhini Kolandavelu?
About Vinodhini Kolandavelu, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1801163464
Frequently Asked Questions
Vinodhini Kolandavelu accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Vinodhini Kolandavelu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Vinodhini Kolandavelu. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Vinodhini Kolandavelu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Vinodhini Kolandavelu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Vinodhini Kolandavelu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.