Violet Rudd, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Violet Rudd, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Coeur D Alene, ID. 

Violet Rudd works at Mental Wellness and Relationship Services in Coeur D Alene, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Violet Rudd, MA, LAMFT
    1200 W Ironwood Dr # 306, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 283-8440
    Monday
    10:00am - 6:30pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 6:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Counseling Services
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Counseling Services

Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Violet Rudd, LMFT
    About Violet Rudd, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598204190
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

