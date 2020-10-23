Violet Rudd, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Violet Rudd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Violet Rudd, LMFT
Violet Rudd, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Coeur D Alene, ID.
Violet Rudd, MA, LAMFT1200 W Ironwood Dr # 306, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814 Directions (208) 283-8440Monday10:00am - 6:30pmTuesday10:00am - 6:30pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Cigna
I had a session with Violet Rudd and she made me feel very comfortable. I plan on seeing her for further sessions to help me with my anxiety and insomnia. She just made me feel calm and relaxed. I've been hesitant about seeing a therapist but after my session with her I feel this will be beneficial and help me deal with my anxiety and other things I bury and haven't wanted to deal with.
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
Violet Rudd accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Violet Rudd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Violet Rudd has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Violet Rudd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Violet Rudd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Violet Rudd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.