Dr. Vipal Gandhi, OD
Dr. Vipal Gandhi, OD is an Optometrist in Los Angeles, CA.
Dr. Gandhi's Office Locations
Pacific Eyecare Center12461 W Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90066 Directions (310) 390-6287
Lynn Watt Kurata Od Faao An Optometric Corporation1234 7th St Ste 2, Santa Monica, CA 90401 Directions (310) 395-5778
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
The most thorough eye exam I’ve ever received, and also the most accurate correction. Previously I had been told I could get close to what I needed but probably still be off. He found couple options to obtain the correction I needed and tried lenses others didn’t even look to, which worked and kept from going up into another off the chart price tier. & availability.
- Optometry
- English
- 1588004493
