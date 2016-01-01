Virgilio Caramay accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Virgilio Caramay, FNP-BC
Overview of Virgilio Caramay, FNP-BC
Virgilio Caramay, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Chicago, IL.
Virgilio Caramay works at
Virgilio Caramay's Office Locations
-
1
Thorek Memorial Hospital850 W Irving Park Rd # 305, Chicago, IL 60613 Directions (773) 525-6780
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Virgilio Caramay?
About Virgilio Caramay, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1508332552
Frequently Asked Questions
Virgilio Caramay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Virgilio Caramay works at
Virgilio Caramay has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Virgilio Caramay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Virgilio Caramay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Virgilio Caramay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.