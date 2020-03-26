See All Counselors in Fresno, CA
Virginia Bergstrom, LMFT

Virginia Bergstrom, LMFT is a Counselor in Fresno, CA. 

Virginia Bergstrom works at Valley Diagnostic & Psychological Services in Fresno, CA.

    Valley Diagnostic & Psychological Services
    5588 N Palm Ave, Fresno, CA 93704 (559) 440-0980
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    Mar 26, 2020
    As someone who has had a bad experience with a previous therapist, Virginia was able to completely turn that around. Not only is she herself helpful, but she was able to send me to a psychiatrist in order to further get my life in order. Along with receiving psychiatric help (consulting an outside professional for medicine),she's very compassionate and understanding while also giving useful advice for how to confront certain situations productively. And I can confirm that she has been willing to go out of her way (schedule late) to make sure that she can help me as much as necessary. Seeing a therapist is about finding the right fit, which for numerous reasons doesn't always happen, hence me discontinuing to see my previous therapist. With that said, I've been seeing her consistently for almost two years and have had no need switch therapists. She truly wants what's best for her clients.
    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1609929900
