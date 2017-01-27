See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Virginia Boney, PHD

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.3 (28)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Virginia Boney, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Jacksonville, FL. 

Dr. Boney works at The Relationship Center of Jacksonville in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Relationship Center of Jacksonville
    7545 Centurion Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 236-3963
    Monday
    9:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:30am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Couples Therapy
Individual Therapy
Relationship Issues
Couples Therapy
Individual Therapy
Relationship Issues

Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Self-Esteem Problems Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 28 ratings
Patient Ratings (28)
5 Star
(22)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(3)
About Dr. Virginia Boney, PHD

Specialties
  • Marriage & Family Therapy
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1750394284
Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • Vanderbilt University
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Virginia Boney, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Boney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Boney works at The Relationship Center of Jacksonville in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Boney’s profile.

28 patients have reviewed Dr. Boney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boney.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

