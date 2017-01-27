Dr. Virginia Boney, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Virginia Boney, PHD
Dr. Virginia Boney, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Jacksonville, FL.
The Relationship Center of Jacksonville7545 Centurion Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (904) 236-3963Monday9:30am - 6:00pmTuesday9:30am - 6:00pmWednesday9:30am - 6:00pmThursday9:30am - 6:00pmFriday9:30am - 6:00pm
My wife and I met with Virginia on and off for about three months. She was an excellent resource that we were able to utilize in Jacksonville. She helped us considerably with working out some of the issues that we were struggling with. Virginia was also very helpful in pointing me in the direction of other resources in the Jacksonville area, as well, such as a career coach and one other resource that I was in need of at the time. The trio has been a Godsend.
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1750394284
- Vanderbilt University
