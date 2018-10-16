Dr. Carr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Virginia Carr, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Virginia Carr, PHD is a Psychologist in Naples, FL.
Dr. Carr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Naples2335 Tamiami Trl N Ste 508, Naples, FL 34103 Directions (239) 262-6700
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carr?
Dr. Carr helped me through the toughest time of my life.
About Dr. Virginia Carr, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1922211598
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carr works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Carr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.