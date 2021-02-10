See All Psychiatrists in Salem, OH
Virginia Daley, CRNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Virginia Daley, CRNP

Psychiatry
3.9 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Virginia Daley, CRNP

Virginia Daley, CRNP is a Psychiatry Specialist in Salem, OH. 

Virginia Daley works at Ehab L Sargious MD in Salem, OH with other offices in Warren, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Virginia Daley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ehab L Sargious MD
    12680 Salem Warren Rd, Salem, OH 44460 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 337-3088
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Ehab L Sargious MD
    2000 E Market St, Warren, OH 44483 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 393-5566

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Trumbull Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Depression
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Depression

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Virginia Daley?

    Feb 10, 2021
    Virginia is absolutely amazing. She has helped me mentally more than any other doctor or therapist. I've been seeing her for almost 4 years. However the staff in the office are extremely rude and lazy. They never answer the phones even when they're sitting in the office doing nothing. I've had to go in for refills after they ignored the phones for 4 days and the secretaries were just playing on their phones. I've had to go without my meds countless times because they won't answer the phones or listen to messages for prescriptions. They would rather the patients go through withdrawals than send the refill requests to the doctors. I really wish Virginia would get a new staff. I've been considering changing doctors because of them and I really don't want to because like I said Virginia is phenomenal.
    — Feb 10, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Virginia Daley, CRNP
    How would you rate your experience with Virginia Daley, CRNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Virginia Daley to family and friends

    Virginia Daley's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Virginia Daley

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Virginia Daley, CRNP.

    About Virginia Daley, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003195546
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Kent State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Virginia Daley, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Virginia Daley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Virginia Daley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Virginia Daley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Virginia Daley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Virginia Daley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Virginia Daley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Virginia Daley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Virginia Daley, CRNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.