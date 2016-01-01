See All Family Doctors in Perrysburg, OH
Amanda Kruse, CNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Amanda Kruse, CNP

Family Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Amanda Kruse, CNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Perrysburg, OH. 

Amanda Kruse works at St Lukes FM Residency Clinic in Perrysburg, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St Lukes FM Residency Clinic
    7045 LIGHTHOUSE WAY, Perrysburg, OH 43551 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 635-7644
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acidosis
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acidosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • HAP Insurance
    • Paramount

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Amanda Kruse?

    Photo: Amanda Kruse, CNP
    How would you rate your experience with Amanda Kruse, CNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Amanda Kruse to family and friends

    Amanda Kruse's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Amanda Kruse

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Amanda Kruse, CNP.

    About Amanda Kruse, CNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1598765190
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • McLaren St. Luke's

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amanda Kruse, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amanda Kruse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Amanda Kruse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amanda Kruse works at St Lukes FM Residency Clinic in Perrysburg, OH. View the full address on Amanda Kruse’s profile.

    Amanda Kruse has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Kruse.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amanda Kruse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amanda Kruse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.