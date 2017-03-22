Virginia Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Virginia Johnson
Virginia Johnson is a Nurse Practitioner in Virginia Beach, VA.
Virginia Johnson works at
Visiting Physicians Association236 Clearfield Ave Ste 215, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 Directions (757) 853-1380
First Health
I can't express how much respect and admiration I have for her. From her directness to her compassion, Virginia Johnson is the best physician you could possibly have. She is always willing to make sure your questions are answered and your fears are addressed. She is knowledgeable, precise and truly dedicated to providing you with the very best care available. She is a voice for you, even when you don't know what to ask or do. She truly cares.
Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
English
1427290618
7 patients have reviewed Virginia Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Virginia Johnson.
