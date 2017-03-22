See All Nurse Practitioners in Virginia Beach, VA
Virginia Johnson

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.3 (7)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Virginia Johnson

Virginia Johnson is a Nurse Practitioner in Virginia Beach, VA. 

Virginia Johnson works at Visiting Physicians Association in Virginia Beach, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Virginia Johnson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Visiting Physicians Association
    236 Clearfield Ave Ste 215, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 853-1380
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 22, 2017
    I can't express how much respect and admiration I have for her. From her directness to her compassion, Virginia Johnson is the best physician you could possibly have. She is always willing to make sure your questions are answered and your fears are addressed. She is knowledgeable, precise and truly dedicated to providing you with the very best care available. She is a voice for you, even when you don't know what to ask or do. She truly cares.
    S. Boze in Franklin , VA — Mar 22, 2017
    Photo: Virginia Johnson
    About Virginia Johnson

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427290618
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Virginia Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Virginia Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Virginia Johnson works at Visiting Physicians Association in Virginia Beach, VA. View the full address on Virginia Johnson’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Virginia Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Virginia Johnson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Virginia Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Virginia Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

