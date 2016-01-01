See All Nurse Practitioners in Towson, MD
Virginia Jump, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Virginia Jump, CRNP

Virginia Jump, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Towson, MD. 

Virginia Jump works at UM SJMG - Cardiovascular Care in Towson, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Virginia Jump's Office Locations

  1. 1
    St Josephs Cardiovsclar Assocs
    7505 Osler Dr Ste 103, Towson, MD 21204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 427-2580

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center

About Virginia Jump, CRNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1700937000
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

