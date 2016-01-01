Virginia Kaufman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Virginia Kaufman, PA
Overview
Virginia Kaufman, PA is a Physician Assistant in Buffalo, NY.
Virginia Kaufman works at
Locations
Buffalo Medical Group PC85 High St, Buffalo, NY 14203 Directions (716) 857-8603
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Virginia Kaufman, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1073878526
Virginia Kaufman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Virginia Kaufman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Virginia Kaufman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Virginia Kaufman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Virginia Kaufman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Virginia Kaufman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.