Virginia Orosz, PA-C

Family Medicine
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Virginia Orosz, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pilot Mountain, NC. 

Virginia Orosz works at Novant Health Pilot Mountain Medical Care in Pilot Mountain, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Novant Health Pilot Mountain Medical Care
    207 Medical St, Pilot Mountain, NC 27041
(336) 571-7213
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1730152109
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

    Virginia Orosz, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Virginia Orosz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Virginia Orosz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Virginia Orosz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Virginia Orosz works at Novant Health Pilot Mountain Medical Care in Pilot Mountain, NC. View the full address on Virginia Orosz’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Virginia Orosz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Virginia Orosz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Virginia Orosz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Virginia Orosz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

