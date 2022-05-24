See All Nurse Practitioners in Omaha, NE
Virginia Smith, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.2 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Virginia Smith, APRN

Virginia Smith, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Omaha, NE. 

Virginia Smith works at CHI Health in Omaha, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Virginia Smith's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Chi Health Immanuel Rehabilitation Institute
    7101 Newport Ave, Omaha, NE 68152 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 572-2916
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    May 24, 2022
    Virginia was my preceptor at Omaha Insomnia. She is very knowledgeable and professional. She delivers evidenced based quality care. I would not hesitate to refer my loved ones to her.
    Naomi Kigondu — May 24, 2022
    About Virginia Smith, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568827095
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Virginia Smith, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Virginia Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Virginia Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Virginia Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Virginia Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Virginia Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Virginia Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Virginia Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

