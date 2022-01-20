Dr. Watford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Virginia Watford, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Virginia Watford, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Mission Viejo, CA.
Dr. Watford works at
Locations
Heritage Associates Inc.27405 Puerta Real Ste 150, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 348-2850
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Watford is an extremely compassionate therapist and helpful at giving coping tools. She is also trained in EMDR online. I loved working with her, she always provided a safe space.
About Dr. Virginia Watford, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1740391069
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Watford. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watford.
