Dr. Viridiana Leyva-Tsychuyeva, DC

Chiropractic
5.0 (16)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Viridiana Leyva-Tsychuyeva, DC is a Chiropractor in Houston, TX. 

Dr. Leyva-Tsychuyeva works at Houston Healing Chiropractic in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Healing Chiropractic
    1611 Fannin St Apt 903, Houston, TX 77002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 300-0327

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Applied Kinesiology (AK)
Car Accident Injuries
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Applied Kinesiology (AK)
Car Accident Injuries
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Applied Kinesiology (AK) Chevron Icon
Car Accident Injuries Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cox Flexion-Distraction Technique Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myofascial Release Therapy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Rehabilitation Therapy Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(16)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Viridiana Leyva-Tsychuyeva, DC

Chiropractic
  • Chiropractic
Specialties
English, Spanish
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
1881032621
  • 1881032621
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • Texas A&M University / Main Campus
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Viridiana Leyva-Tsychuyeva, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leyva-Tsychuyeva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Leyva-Tsychuyeva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Leyva-Tsychuyeva works at Houston Healing Chiropractic in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Leyva-Tsychuyeva’s profile.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Leyva-Tsychuyeva. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leyva-Tsychuyeva.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leyva-Tsychuyeva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leyva-Tsychuyeva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

