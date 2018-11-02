Overview of Vishnu Upadhyay, FNP-C

Vishnu Upadhyay, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Garland, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Woman's University and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Sunnyvale.



Vishnu Upadhyay works at Maya Healthcare Clinic, Garland, TX in Garland, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.