See All Family Doctors in Garland, TX
Vishnu Upadhyay, FNP-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Vishnu Upadhyay, FNP-C

Family Medicine
4.1 (27)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Vishnu Upadhyay, FNP-C

Vishnu Upadhyay, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Garland, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Woman's University and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Sunnyvale.

Vishnu Upadhyay works at Maya Healthcare Clinic, Garland, TX in Garland, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Vishnu Upadhyay's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Maya Healthcare Clinic
    6330 Broadway Blvd Ste C, Garland, TX 75043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 444-6582
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Sunnyvale

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergies
Asthma
Common Cold
Allergies
Asthma
Common Cold

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dandruff
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Hop Shrub Allergy Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Vishnu Upadhyay?

    Nov 02, 2018
    Great clinic! Very neat and organized. Staffs in the clinic are warm and friendly, and make you feel comfortable every step of the way. Dr.Maya is very compassionate and knowledgeable. She is very patient, thorough, and not judgmental. Dr. Maya takes her time to listen to her patients, explain information, and answer any questions. Definitely recommend!
    Tatiana in TX — Nov 02, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Vishnu Upadhyay, FNP-C
    How would you rate your experience with Vishnu Upadhyay, FNP-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Vishnu Upadhyay to family and friends

    Vishnu Upadhyay's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Vishnu Upadhyay

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Vishnu Upadhyay, FNP-C.

    About Vishnu Upadhyay, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Malayalam, Nepali, Panjabi, Spanish and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386700151
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Texas Woman's University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Raj Kumari Amrit Kaur College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Vishnu Upadhyay, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Vishnu Upadhyay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Vishnu Upadhyay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Vishnu Upadhyay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Vishnu Upadhyay works at Maya Healthcare Clinic, Garland, TX in Garland, TX. View the full address on Vishnu Upadhyay’s profile.

    Vishnu Upadhyay speaks Hindi, Malayalam, Nepali, Panjabi, Spanish and Urdu.

    27 patients have reviewed Vishnu Upadhyay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Vishnu Upadhyay.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Vishnu Upadhyay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Vishnu Upadhyay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Vishnu Upadhyay, FNP-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.