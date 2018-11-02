Vishnu Upadhyay, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Vishnu Upadhyay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Vishnu Upadhyay, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Garland, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Woman's University and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Sunnyvale.
Vishnu Upadhyay's Office Locations
Maya Healthcare Clinic6330 Broadway Blvd Ste C, Garland, TX 75043 Directions (469) 444-6582Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Sunnyvale
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Great clinic! Very neat and organized. Staffs in the clinic are warm and friendly, and make you feel comfortable every step of the way. Dr.Maya is very compassionate and knowledgeable. She is very patient, thorough, and not judgmental. Dr. Maya takes her time to listen to her patients, explain information, and answer any questions. Definitely recommend!
- Family Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Malayalam, Nepali, Panjabi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1386700151
Education & Certifications
- Texas Woman's University
- Raj Kumari Amrit Kaur College
