Vitaliy Turbin accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Vitaliy Turbin, CNP
Overview of Vitaliy Turbin, CNP
Vitaliy Turbin, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Vitaliy Turbin works at
Vitaliy Turbin's Office Locations
-
1
St Rose Dominican Hospital-rose De2601 N Tenaya Way, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 233-4950
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Vitaliy Turbin?
About Vitaliy Turbin, CNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1467018309
Frequently Asked Questions
Vitaliy Turbin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Vitaliy Turbin works at
Vitaliy Turbin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Vitaliy Turbin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Vitaliy Turbin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Vitaliy Turbin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.