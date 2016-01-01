See All Nurse Practitioners in Las Vegas, NV
Vitaliy Turbin, CNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Overview of Vitaliy Turbin, CNP

Vitaliy Turbin, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. 

Vitaliy Turbin works at CareMore in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Vitaliy Turbin's Office Locations

    St Rose Dominican Hospital-rose De
    2601 N Tenaya Way, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 233-4950
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    About Vitaliy Turbin, CNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1467018309
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Vitaliy Turbin accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Vitaliy Turbin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Vitaliy Turbin works at CareMore in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Vitaliy Turbin’s profile.

    Vitaliy Turbin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Vitaliy Turbin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Vitaliy Turbin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Vitaliy Turbin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

