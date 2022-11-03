Dr. Vivian Carta-Sanchez, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carta-Sanchez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vivian Carta-Sanchez, DNP is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL.
West Palm Beach Office5405 Okeechobee Blvd Ste 100, West Palm Beach, FL 33417 Directions (561) 697-3131
Vivian Carta-Sanchez has been my wife and my GP for a number of years. She is amazingly dedicated and caring and has always taken good care of us when we had health issues including one recent time when we were out of town in Seattle Washington. She visited with us on the phone the day we called and called in a prescription to the local Seattle Pharmacy. I highly recommend her to all my friends.
- Geriatric Medicine
- English
Dr. Carta-Sanchez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carta-Sanchez accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carta-Sanchez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Carta-Sanchez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carta-Sanchez.
