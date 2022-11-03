See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in West Palm Beach, FL
Dr. Vivian Carta-Sanchez, DNP

Geriatric Medicine
4.6 (28)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Vivian Carta-Sanchez, DNP

Dr. Vivian Carta-Sanchez, DNP is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. 

Dr. Carta-Sanchez works at TFPS 5405 Okeechobee Blvd CARTASANCHEZ in West Palm Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Carta-Sanchez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    West Palm Beach Office
    5405 Okeechobee Blvd Ste 100, West Palm Beach, FL 33417 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 697-3131
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 03, 2022
    Vivian Carta-Sanchez has been my wife and my GP for a number of years. She is amazingly dedicated and caring and has always taken good care of us when we had health issues including one recent time when we were out of town in Seattle Washington. She visited with us on the phone the day we called and called in a prescription to the local Seattle Pharmacy. I highly recommend her to all my friends.
    Dave and Kathy — Nov 03, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Vivian Carta-Sanchez, DNP
    About Dr. Vivian Carta-Sanchez, DNP

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1922201425
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vivian Carta-Sanchez, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carta-Sanchez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carta-Sanchez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carta-Sanchez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carta-Sanchez works at TFPS 5405 Okeechobee Blvd CARTASANCHEZ in West Palm Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Carta-Sanchez’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Carta-Sanchez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carta-Sanchez.

