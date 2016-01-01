Vivian Menchaca, RN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Vivian Menchaca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Vivian Menchaca, RN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Vivian Menchaca, RN
Vivian Menchaca, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Dallas, TX.
Vivian Menchaca works at
Vivian Menchaca's Office Locations
-
1
Priority Health Center3535 N Buckner Blvd Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75228 Directions (214) 660-1011
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Vivian Menchaca?
About Vivian Menchaca, RN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1427010073
Frequently Asked Questions
Vivian Menchaca has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Vivian Menchaca accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Vivian Menchaca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Vivian Menchaca works at
Vivian Menchaca has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Vivian Menchaca.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Vivian Menchaca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Vivian Menchaca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.