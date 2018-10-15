See All Counselors in Vero Beach, FL
Vivian Stone, LMHC

Counseling
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Vivian Stone, LMHC is a Counselor in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Counseling, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY.

Vivian Stone works at Whole Family Health Center, Vero Beach, FL, Vero Beach, FL in Vero Beach, FL with other offices in Port Saint Lucie, FL and Fort Pierce, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Whole Family Health Center Inc.
    981 37th Pl, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 257-5785
    Monday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    7410 S Us Highway 1, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 340-5916
  3. 3
    Whole Family Health Center
    725 N US HIGHWAY 1, Fort Pierce, FL 34950 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 468-9900
    Monday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • LifeSynch
    • Molina Healthcare
    • New Directions Behavioral Health
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 15, 2018
    Vivian was very helpful and assisted me with my PTSD and anxiety issues. I saw Vivian for a year and a half and I feel that she was able to help me so much that I recommended her to my daughter, and my daughter has been seeing Vivian for awhile now. She is easy to talk to and gets to the heart of the problem quickly and uses different therapeutic methods to assist you with mental health issues. She is amazing and I would recommend her to anyone that wants to improve their mental health status.
    PlatanoPenThief in Vero Beach — Oct 15, 2018
    About Vivian Stone, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356592026
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BARRY UNIVERSITY
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.