Overview of Vivian Whitehead, APRN

Vivian Whitehead, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY. 

Vivian Whitehead works at Norton Community Medical Associates - Dutchmans in Louisville, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Vivian Whitehead's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Norton Community Medical Associates-dutchmans
    6400 Dutchmans Pkwy Ste 300, Louisville, KY 40205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 894-2444
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 07, 2017
    She is very caring - takes time to discuss and explain things and answer any questions. Specialists I have seen confirmed the treatment she had recommended for me.
    May 07, 2017
    About Vivian Whitehead, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801284328
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Vivian Whitehead has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Vivian Whitehead has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Vivian Whitehead works at Norton Community Medical Associates - Dutchmans in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Vivian Whitehead’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Vivian Whitehead. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Vivian Whitehead.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Vivian Whitehead, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Vivian Whitehead appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

