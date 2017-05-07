Vivian Whitehead has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Vivian Whitehead, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Vivian Whitehead, APRN
Vivian Whitehead, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY.
Vivian Whitehead works at
Vivian Whitehead's Office Locations
-
1
Norton Community Medical Associates-dutchmans6400 Dutchmans Pkwy Ste 300, Louisville, KY 40205 Directions (502) 894-2444
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Vivian Whitehead?
She is very caring - takes time to discuss and explain things and answer any questions. Specialists I have seen confirmed the treatment she had recommended for me.
About Vivian Whitehead, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1801284328
Frequently Asked Questions
Vivian Whitehead accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Vivian Whitehead has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Vivian Whitehead works at
4 patients have reviewed Vivian Whitehead. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Vivian Whitehead.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Vivian Whitehead, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Vivian Whitehead appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.