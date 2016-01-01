Vladimir Romaniv accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Vladimir Romaniv, PA
Overview of Vladimir Romaniv, PA
Vladimir Romaniv, PA is a Physician Assistant in New York, NY.
Vladimir Romaniv works at
Vladimir Romaniv's Office Locations
-
1
Lenox Hill Hospital100 E 77th St, New York, NY 10075 Directions (212) 434-2650
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Vladimir Romaniv?
About Vladimir Romaniv, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1073543351
Frequently Asked Questions
Vladimir Romaniv has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Vladimir Romaniv works at
Vladimir Romaniv has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Vladimir Romaniv.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Vladimir Romaniv, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Vladimir Romaniv appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.