Dr. Vohn Watts, DC

Chiropractic
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Vohn Watts, DC is a Chiropractor in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Cleveland Chiropractic College of Kansas City.

Dr. Watts works at Vohn J. Watts in Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Vohn J. Watts
    7250 W 151st St Ste C, Overland Park, KS 66223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 228-1024

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Injury
Autoimmune Diseases
Back Injuries
Ankle Injury
Autoimmune Diseases
Back Injuries

Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Graston Technique® Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Kinesio Taping Method Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Motor Vehicle Accident Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Nutritional Deficiency Chevron Icon
Nutritional Supplementation Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sacro Occipital Technique (SOT) Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    About Dr. Vohn Watts, DC

    • Chiropractic
    • 9 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1689085391
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Cleveland Chiropractic College of Kansas City
    • Hawaii Pacific University
