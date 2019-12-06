See All Clinical Psychologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Vonnetta Hedgepeth, PHD

Clinical Psychology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vonnetta Hedgepeth, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Los Angeles, CA. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    13101 W Washington Blvd Ste 129, Los Angeles, CA 90066 (310) 566-7308

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Health Net
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 06, 2019
    Dr. V is the Lizzo of therapists. She always has a game plan for my sessions to help me reach my goals, but she always checks to see what I need and tailors my sessions to what is most urgent. I am so happy I found her!
    About Dr. Vonnetta Hedgepeth, PHD

    • Clinical Psychology
    • English
    • 1558509901
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vonnetta Hedgepeth, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hedgepeth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hedgepeth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hedgepeth. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hedgepeth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hedgepeth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hedgepeth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

