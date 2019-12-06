Dr. Vonnetta Hedgepeth, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hedgepeth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vonnetta Hedgepeth, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vonnetta Hedgepeth, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Los Angeles, CA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 13101 W Washington Blvd Ste 129, Los Angeles, CA 90066 Directions (310) 566-7308
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Health Net
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. V is the Lizzo of therapists. She always has a game plan for my sessions to help me reach my goals, but she always checks to see what I need and tailors my sessions to what is most urgent. I am so happy I found her!
About Dr. Vonnetta Hedgepeth, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1558509901
Dr. Hedgepeth accepts Anthem Blue Cross, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hedgepeth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hedgepeth. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hedgepeth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hedgepeth, there are benefits to both methods.