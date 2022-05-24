Dr. Dominguez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vymarys Dominguez, OD
Overview of Dr. Vymarys Dominguez, OD
Dr. Vymarys Dominguez, OD is an Optometrist in Orlando, FL.
Dr. Dominguez works at
Dr. Dominguez's Office Locations
Eye Doctors Optical Outlets PA1700 Sand Lake Rd Ste D120, Orlando, FL 32809 Directions (407) 351-5745
Eye Doctors Optical Outlets PA1025 Oviedo Mall Blvd, Oviedo, FL 32765 Directions (407) 977-3100
Eye Doctors Optical Outlets PA140 E 13th St, Saint Cloud, FL 34769 Directions (321) 766-7800
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I had a visit with DR Dominguez 2 years ago. Very well trained optometric physician. High quality patient care. Very Professional. Very nice person . Very compassionate . I will not hesitate to recommend her to any patient who needs Eye Care .
About Dr. Vymarys Dominguez, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1861608481
Dr. Dominguez speaks Spanish.
