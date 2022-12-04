Wadiya Haynes, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Wadiya Haynes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Wadiya Haynes, CRNP
Overview of Wadiya Haynes, CRNP
Wadiya Haynes, CRNP is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA.
Wadiya Haynes' Office Locations
Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates909 Walnut St Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Voorhees Specialty Care- Neuroscience Service333 Laurel Oak Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates3 Crescent Dr Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Fortified Provider Network
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid of New Jersey
- One Net
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was a patient at Jefferson Hospital and saw Wadiya Haynes, CRNP on several occasions. I found her to be extremely skilled, astute, and very knowledgeable in neurosurgery. In addition, Ms. Haynes was very thorough, kind, compassionate and helpful in every aspect of my care.
About Wadiya Haynes, CRNP
- Neurosurgery
- English
- Female
- 1184125684
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
