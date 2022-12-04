See All Neurosurgeons in Philadelphia, PA
Wadiya Haynes, CRNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Wadiya Haynes, CRNP

Neurosurgery
4.5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Brought to you by

Overview of Wadiya Haynes, CRNP

Wadiya Haynes, CRNP is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. 

Wadiya Haynes works at Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Voorhees, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Wadiya Haynes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates
    909 Walnut St Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Voorhees Specialty Care- Neuroscience Service
    333 Laurel Oak Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates
    3 Crescent Dr Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid of New Jersey
    • One Net
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Wadiya Haynes?

    Dec 04, 2022
    I was a patient at Jefferson Hospital and saw Wadiya Haynes, CRNP on several occasions. I found her to be extremely skilled, astute, and very knowledgeable in neurosurgery. In addition, Ms. Haynes was very thorough, kind, compassionate and helpful in every aspect of my care.
    K. Benco — Dec 04, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Wadiya Haynes, CRNP
    How would you rate your experience with Wadiya Haynes, CRNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Wadiya Haynes to family and friends

    Wadiya Haynes' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Wadiya Haynes

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Wadiya Haynes, CRNP.

    About Wadiya Haynes, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1184125684
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Wadiya Haynes, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Wadiya Haynes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Wadiya Haynes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Wadiya Haynes accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Wadiya Haynes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Wadiya Haynes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Wadiya Haynes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Wadiya Haynes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Wadiya Haynes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.