Wahida Rahaman-Dwarika, FNP
Overview of Wahida Rahaman-Dwarika, FNP
Wahida Rahaman-Dwarika, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tampa, FL.
Wahida Rahaman-Dwarika works at
Wahida Rahaman-Dwarika's Office Locations
-
1
TGMG Westchase10909 W Linebaugh Ave Ste 102, Tampa, FL 33626 Directions
-
2
TGMG Carrollwood13860 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- AvMed
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Florida Blue
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Received an appointment rapidly when I had an emergency She was very knowledgeable, professional and pleasant. I would surely recommend her to other patients of TGH Westchase.
About Wahida Rahaman-Dwarika, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1023633104
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Wahida Rahaman-Dwarika accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Wahida Rahaman-Dwarika using Healthline FindCare.
Wahida Rahaman-Dwarika has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Wahida Rahaman-Dwarika works at
