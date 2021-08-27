Walker Dewitt accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Walker Dewitt
Overview
Walker Dewitt is a Marriage & Family Therapist in San Diego, CA.
Walker Dewitt works at
Locations
Psychiatric Care Associates Inc12264 El Camino Real Ste 203, San Diego, CA 92130 Directions (858) 279-1223
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing experience…helped me and my family out tremendously. Highly recommend
About Walker Dewitt
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1578604732
Frequently Asked Questions
Walker Dewitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Walker Dewitt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Walker Dewitt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Walker Dewitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Walker Dewitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.