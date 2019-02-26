See All Physicians Assistants in Wilmington, NC
Walker Jamar, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Walker Jamar, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Walker Jamar, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Wilmington, NC. 

Walker Jamar works at Novant Health Gastroenterology - Wilmington in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Gastroenterology - Wilmington
    1520 Physicians Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 507-3133

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergies
Anemia
Anxiety
Allergies
Anemia
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Removal Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
White Coat Hypertension Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Walker Jamar?

    Feb 26, 2019
    Very pleasant to work with
    Hampstead, NC — Feb 26, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Walker Jamar, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Walker Jamar, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Walker Jamar to family and friends

    Walker Jamar's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Walker Jamar

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Walker Jamar, PA-C.

    About Walker Jamar, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1295002012
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Walker Jamar, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Walker Jamar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Walker Jamar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Walker Jamar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Walker Jamar works at Novant Health Gastroenterology - Wilmington in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Walker Jamar’s profile.

    Walker Jamar has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Walker Jamar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Walker Jamar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Walker Jamar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.