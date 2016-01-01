Dr. Walter Brown, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walter Brown, PHD
Overview
Dr. Walter Brown, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Culver City, CA.
Dr. Brown works at
Locations
Walter Brown Ph.d. A Psychological Corp.5800 Hannum Ave Ste 105, Culver City, CA 90230 Directions (310) 410-9504
Counseling Services5855 Green Valley Cir Ste 101, Culver City, CA 90230 Directions (310) 410-9504
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Delta Health System
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Magellan Health Services
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Walter Brown, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of California, Los Angeles
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.