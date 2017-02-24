Dr. Hathaway has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walter Hathaway, OD
Overview of Dr. Walter Hathaway, OD
Dr. Walter Hathaway, OD is an Optometrist in Tallahassee, FL.

Dr. Hathaway's Office Locations
Walter Hathaway O.d.255 John Knox Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32303 Directions (850) 385-0255
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is very friendly and very good, complete, in his exams!
About Dr. Walter Hathaway, OD
- Optometry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hathaway accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hathaway. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hathaway.
