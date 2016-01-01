Dr. McNulty Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walter McNulty Jr, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Walter McNulty Jr, PHD is a Psychologist in Gastonia, NC.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1008 Union Rd Ste C, Gastonia, NC 28054 Directions (704) 716-1006
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McNulty Jr?
About Dr. Walter McNulty Jr, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1215975297
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McNulty Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. McNulty Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McNulty Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McNulty Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McNulty Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.