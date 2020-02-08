See All Nurse Practitioners in Chattanooga, TN
Walter Porter, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Walter Porter, FNP-C

Walter Porter, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Chattanooga, TN. They graduated from Southern Adventist University.

Walter Porter works at Parkridge Medical Group - East Ridge in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
These providers are on the medical staff of CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.

Walter Porter's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Parkridge East Specialty Associates LLC
    961 Spring Creek Rd Ste 300, Chattanooga, TN 37412 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 893-9787

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Walter Porter, FNP-C

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1083191191
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Southern Adventist University
