Walter Terlitsky accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Walter Terlitsky, MA
Overview
Walter Terlitsky, MA is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Greenville, SC.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 156 Milestone Way Ste B, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 915-5273
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Walter Terlitsky?
About Walter Terlitsky, MA
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1144499625
Frequently Asked Questions
Walter Terlitsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Walter Terlitsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Walter Terlitsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Walter Terlitsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Walter Terlitsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.