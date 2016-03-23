Dr. Tonyes accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walter Tonyes, DC
Overview
Dr. Walter Tonyes, DC is a Chiropractor in Middletown, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 633 ROUTE 211 E, Middletown, NY 10941 Directions (845) 692-3224
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tonyes is very professional and personable. He listens intently, and has a wonderful bedside manner. My back is always better after seeing him.
About Dr. Walter Tonyes, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1730280322
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tonyes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Tonyes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tonyes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tonyes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.