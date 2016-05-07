Dr. Wanda Barnes, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barnes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wanda Barnes, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wanda Barnes, PHD is a Counselor in Saint Petersburg, FL.
Dr. Barnes works at
Locations
Caring Community Counseling3840 5th Ave N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33713 Directions (727) 367-2273Monday10:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Good listener. Dr. Barnes is really quite focused and offered practical and useful insight for some of my issues. Needs more staff.
About Dr. Wanda Barnes, PHD
- Counseling
- English, Romanian
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barnes accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barnes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barnes speaks Romanian.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnes.
