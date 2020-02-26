Wanda Bethea accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Wanda Bethea
Overview
Wanda Bethea is a Psychologist in Melbourne, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 405 E Strawbridge Ave, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 724-6177
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Wanda Bethea?
Dr. Bethea has been everything that I hope for in a therapist. She is intuitive, intelligent and warm and really hears what I say. I felt like she had me figured out after our first session and she has since gently guided me to make changes to better my life. I always leave her office feeling like someone has my back in this journey and I look forward to my appointments with her.
About Wanda Bethea
- Psychology
- English
- 1134337926
Frequently Asked Questions
Wanda Bethea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Wanda Bethea. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Wanda Bethea.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Wanda Bethea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Wanda Bethea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.