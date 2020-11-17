Wanda Keagle, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Wanda Keagle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Wanda Keagle, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Wanda Keagle, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cookeville, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Tennessee Technological University Cookeville Tn and is affiliated with Cookeville Regional Medical Center.
Wanda Keagle works at
Locations
-
1
Hometown Family Care586 S Jefferson Ave, Cookeville, TN 38501 Directions (931) 854-0050
Hospital Affiliations
- Cookeville Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- United Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Wanda Keagle?
Dr. Keagle always takes her time with you and listens to you.
About Wanda Keagle, NP
- Family Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1740565282
Education & Certifications
- New Horizons Center For Women's Health
- Tennessee Technological University Cookeville Tn
- University of Phoenix
Frequently Asked Questions
Wanda Keagle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Wanda Keagle accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Wanda Keagle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Wanda Keagle works at
36 patients have reviewed Wanda Keagle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Wanda Keagle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Wanda Keagle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Wanda Keagle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.