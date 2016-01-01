See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Salisbury, NC
Wanda Rushton, FNP

Internal Medicine
3.5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Wanda Rushton, FNP

Wanda Rushton, FNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Salisbury, NC. 

Wanda Rushton works at Novant Health Diabetes & Nutrition - Salisbury in Salisbury, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Wanda Rushton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Diabetes & Nutrition - Salisbury
    1904 Jake Alexander Blvd W Ste 301, Salisbury, NC 28147 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 951-1334
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Wanda Rushton, FNP

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1144242256
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Wanda Rushton, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Wanda Rushton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Wanda Rushton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Wanda Rushton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Wanda Rushton works at Novant Health Diabetes & Nutrition - Salisbury in Salisbury, NC. View the full address on Wanda Rushton’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Wanda Rushton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Wanda Rushton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Wanda Rushton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Wanda Rushton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

