Dr. Patterson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wanita Patterson, DNP
Overview of Dr. Wanita Patterson, DNP
Dr. Wanita Patterson, DNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Orlando, FL.
Dr. Patterson's Office Locations
- 1 871 Outer Rd Ste D, Orlando, FL 32814 Directions (407) 394-2366
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Patterson has many years of experience and is very knowledgeable and competent. In my appointment with her, she was very thorough and took good notes of my health condition, her recommendations for medication, supplements and life-style changes needed for maintaining good health.
About Dr. Wanita Patterson, DNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1295776326
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Patterson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patterson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.