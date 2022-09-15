See All Nurse Practitioners in Orlando, FL
Dr. Wanita Patterson, DNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Wanita Patterson, DNP

Dr. Wanita Patterson, DNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Orlando, FL. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Patterson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    871 Outer Rd Ste D, Orlando, FL 32814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 394-2366

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Sep 15, 2022
Dr. Patterson has many years of experience and is very knowledgeable and competent. In my appointment with her, she was very thorough and took good notes of my health condition, her recommendations for medication, supplements and life-style changes needed for maintaining good health.
Old timer — Sep 15, 2022
About Dr. Wanita Patterson, DNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1295776326
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

