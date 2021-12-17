See All Chiropractors in Richardson, TX
Dr. Ward Woolverton, DC

Chiropractic
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Ward Woolverton, DC is a Chiropractor in Richardson, TX. 

Dr. Woolverton works at Woolverton Chiropractic in Richardson, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Woolverton Chiropractic Dc PC
    2093 N Collins Blvd Ste 105, Richardson, TX 75080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 231-4231
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 17, 2021
    Dr. Ward is truly a miracle healer. He diagnoses and fixes my back and neck everytime. I have had two major car accidents that were not my fault. I have tried over 40 different chiropractors and some better than others. But, truly I feel blessed to have been fortunate enough to have someone so passionate about helping people that are suffering.
    Robert Sullivan — Dec 17, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Ward Woolverton, DC
    About Dr. Ward Woolverton, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326143231
