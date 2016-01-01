Dr. Warren Wolschlager, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolschlager is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Warren Wolschlager, DC
Overview
Dr. Warren Wolschlager, DC is a Chiropractor in Algonquin, IL.
Locations
Warren E. Wolschlager PC1408 S MAIN ST, Algonquin, IL 60102 Directions (847) 854-0829Tuesday9:00am - 3:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Rt.47 location11312 N Vine St, Huntley, IL 60142 Directions (224) 858-4069
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Warren Wolschlager, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
Education & Certifications
- NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / NATIONAL COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
- Uw-Whitewater
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolschlager accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolschlager has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolschlager. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolschlager.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolschlager, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolschlager appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.