Dr. Warren Wolschlager, DC

Chiropractic
4.8 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Warren Wolschlager, DC is a Chiropractor in Algonquin, IL. 

Dr. Wolschlager works at Wolschlager Chiropractic Health Center in Algonquin, IL with other offices in Huntley, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Warren E. Wolschlager PC
    1408 S MAIN ST, Algonquin, IL 60102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 854-0829
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Rt.47 location
    11312 N Vine St, Huntley, IL 60142 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (224) 858-4069

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acupuncture
Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Acupuncture
Back Disorders
Back Injuries

Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Cold Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Whiplash
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Warren Wolschlager, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720096472
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / NATIONAL COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
    Undergraduate School
    • Uw-Whitewater
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Warren Wolschlager, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolschlager is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wolschlager has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolschlager. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolschlager.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolschlager, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolschlager appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

