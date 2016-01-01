Watson Jean-Baptiste accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Watson Jean-Baptiste, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Watson Jean-Baptiste, FNP
Watson Jean-Baptiste, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in White Plains, NY.
Watson Jean-Baptiste works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Watson Jean-Baptiste's Office Locations
-
1
1st Advantage Dental210 Westchester Ave, White Plains, NY 10604 Directions (914) 681-3100
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Watson Jean-Baptiste?
About Watson Jean-Baptiste, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1487913737
Frequently Asked Questions
Watson Jean-Baptiste has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Watson Jean-Baptiste works at
Watson Jean-Baptiste has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Watson Jean-Baptiste.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Watson Jean-Baptiste, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Watson Jean-Baptiste appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.