Wavely Cunningham, MA

Counseling
4.4 (7)
Overview

Wavely Cunningham, MA is a Counselor in Shreveport, LA. 

Wavely Cunningham works at Samaritan Counseling Center in Shreveport, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Samaritan Counseling Center
    1525 Stephens Ave, Shreveport, LA 71101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 221-6121
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 11, 2017
    Wavely is so professional, caring and exceptional at her job. She helped myself and my husband work through a lot of concerns and in turn helped improve our life, marriage and relationships!
    Doyline, LA — Nov 11, 2017
    About Wavely Cunningham, MA

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467612762
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Wavely Cunningham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Wavely Cunningham works at Samaritan Counseling Center in Shreveport, LA. View the full address on Wavely Cunningham’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Wavely Cunningham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Wavely Cunningham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Wavely Cunningham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Wavely Cunningham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

