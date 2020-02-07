See All Nurse Practitioners in Salt Lake City, UT
Wayne Berg, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.7 (152)
Offers telehealth

Overview of Wayne Berg, FNP

Wayne Berg, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Salt Lake City, UT. 

Wayne Berg works at Summit Urology Group - Salt Lake City in Salt Lake City, UT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Wayne Berg's Office Locations

  1. 1
    G. Blake Johnson MD
    1060 E 100 S Ste 110, Salt Lake City, UT 84102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 531-9453
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 152 ratings
    Patient Ratings (152)
    5 Star
    (126)
    4 Star
    (17)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Feb 07, 2020
    Knowledgeable and attentive. Willing to answer questions and very helpful.
    — Feb 07, 2020
    Photo: Wayne Berg, FNP
    About Wayne Berg, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851813299
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Wayne Berg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Wayne Berg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Wayne Berg works at Summit Urology Group - Salt Lake City in Salt Lake City, UT. View the full address on Wayne Berg’s profile.

    152 patients have reviewed Wayne Berg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Wayne Berg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Wayne Berg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Wayne Berg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

