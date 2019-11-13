See All Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Doctors in Villa Park, IL
Wayne Cichowicz, DN

Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
Overview

Wayne Cichowicz, DN is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Villa Park, IL. 

Wayne Cichowicz works at Advanced Center for Health & Pain Management in Villa Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Advanced Center for Health & Pain Management
    Advanced Center for Health & Pain Management
122 W Saint Charles Rd Ste 1A, Villa Park, IL 60181
(630) 833-4007

Experience & Treatment Frequency

  View other providers who treat Headache
    Aetna
    Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    Golden Rule
    Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Nov 13, 2019
    I have been seeing "Doc" for a little over a week due to a slip and fall injury. I can not say enough about how much time and effort he puts into listening to the patient before deciding on a course of treatment. He is NOT one of these doctors that is more interested in spending 5 minutes with you and guessing at a course of action and then on to the next patient. VERY pleased with his treatment !!
    About Wayne Cichowicz, DN

    Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
    English
    1750465084
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Wayne Cichowicz, DN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Wayne Cichowicz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Wayne Cichowicz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Wayne Cichowicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Wayne Cichowicz works at Advanced Center for Health & Pain Management in Villa Park, IL. View the full address on Wayne Cichowicz’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Wayne Cichowicz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Wayne Cichowicz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Wayne Cichowicz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Wayne Cichowicz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

